Kunle Remi thanks wife’s uncle Femi Otedola for wedding support

Newlywed Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has expressed appreciation to billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, an uncle to his wife, Tiwi.

The ceremony was star-studded, with members of the Otedola family in attendance.

After the festivities, Otedola posted some wedding photos to Instagram.

Otedola wrote in a caption: “Yet more good times to be grateful for! Congratulations to my beautiful niece Tiwi on her union with KR! Wish you a wonderful life together… F.Ote.”

And Kunle responded: “Dearest Uncle @femiotedola, thank you for your trust and sincere counsel. Incredibly blessed to have you in our corner. I do not take it lightly or for granted. We continue to pray only God’s best for you and the family. F.Ote.”