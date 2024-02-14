Beta Glass: Ogunbanjo’s successor ‘ll be announce in due time

Beta Glass, a subsidiary of Frigoglass Group, says it will communicate its board’s succession plan after the demise of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, its chairman.

Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), was involved in a helicopter crash in the United States on Friday.

Herbert Wigwe, a former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, alongside his wife and son, were also involved in the crash that claimed all lives on board.

In a corporate filing on Monday, Beta Glass said its board of directors will continue to provide support, in the meantime

“In due time Beta Glass and the Frigoglass Group will communicate the board’s succession plan. In the interim, the Company will continue to receive support from its Board of Directors,” the company said.

Commenting on the incident that claimed the life of Ogunbanjo, Gagik Apkarian, chairman of Frigoglass Group board and managing director of Tetrad Capital Partners, said it was a piece of devastating news.

Apkarian said Ogunbanjo served as chairman of Beta Glass for eight years with unrelenting commitment.

He expressed gratitude for Ogunbanjo’s significant contributions, and thoughtful leadership of the Beta Glass board, which he said is “extremely shocked that his time was cut short”.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Abi’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Apkarian said.

“Throughout his long and successful tenure on the board of Beta Glass, Abimbola Ogunbanjo’s leadership has been instrumental in driving the Company’s growth to become the largest manufacturer of glass containers and packaging solutions in West and Central Africa.”

On his part, Darren Bennett-Voci, Beta Glass’ chief executive officer (CEO), said Ogunbanjo’s leadership and unwavering commitment leaves an indelible mark on Beta Glass, “shaping our journey and inspiring us to continue to strive for excellence”.

We shall honor his legacy by continuing to uphold the values and vision he instilled in our organization,” he said.

In his lifetime, Ogunbanjo also sat on the board of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping.

In addition, he was also a member of the International Bar Association, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Institute of Petroleum London, and the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Ogunbanjo worked at Chris Ogunbanjo & Co. as the managing partner, and was previously the national council president at the NGX.

Meanwhile, Access Holdings, on February 12, 2024, announced Bolaji Agbede to replace Wigwe as its GCEO