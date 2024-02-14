Joe Igbokwe drags Tunde Ednut over Iwobi

Joe Igbokwe, Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, has asked the cogent question of what the young man has contributed to this country.

And there are talks about the trending issue.

@joeigbokwe writes

I hear that this is the young man, Tunde Ednut who kickstarted the onslaught against the Super Eagles’ man Alex Iwobi. Please, what does he do for a living? What is his pedigree? What has he done for Nigeria? I want to know where he is coming from. Of what meat is he fed? Who is beating the drum for him? Tunde is down and out , totally helpless. 54 African Countries participated in the very important football fiesta and Nigeria came second. To some people second position is nothing. Arrant nonsense. Iwobi is an international footballer. Let somebody tell us who Tunde Ednut is.Dazzol.

He’s just an opportunist that has no address, dazzol!

He is a non entity

He is a failed musician. He is an aspiring blogger who feeds gullible followers half truths and general misinformation. He is an ignoble online influencer who promotes moral decadence with the posting of the hindquarters of women and is unfortunately geared by his followers.

Unfortunately, so big is his influence that a post by him about somebody can make the person so popular or (like in the case of Alex), the people’s enemy.

If you’re a social media person you will know Tunde ednut is a bully who cover up his wrong doing with giveaways.

Nothing but intellectual brigandage and display of mental derangement.

Don’t mind them. Even though Iwobi fucked up in the final but he is not worth the cyber-bullying. Football is a game…you either win or lose!

The guy is an irredeemable bigot.

Social media influencer with cook lies and fake life exploit that feed gullible followers.

The guy is an irredeemable bigot.

In Tunde Ednut’s defense , some are saying:

I noticed you guys always tribalise issues, Tunde Ednut is a detribalised Nigerian who dont care where you come from yo go out of his way to help anyone.

If he called Iwobi out not because of Iwobi’s tribe.

Would advise you run a search about someone you want to castigate first before putting up a post.

As for me all the boys tried their best .

Even when LOOKMAN scored goals they were singing Victor Osimhen ‘s praise to show how united they were in their camp.

What do you say about Ahmed Musa the team captain that was never given a chance to play but never stop been cheerful.

We should use the game to unite ourselves.

He is social media influencer promoting talents in the entertainment industry, his audience, followership and fan base are the armies at his disposal.