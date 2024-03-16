Actress Iyabo Ojo reveals why she wants early marriage for daughter

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed her desire for her daughter.

According to the screen star, she wants her daugher, Priscilla Ojo to marry early and have babies on time like she did.

She made the revelation on Wednesday during Priscilla’s 23rd birthday party.

She said; “I’m looking forward to Priscilla’s wedding day and having babies. One good thing about her is that she is very hardworking.”

“I had her when I was her age, 23. I want her to marry early so that she can grow with her kids just like me.”