Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Buhari’s classmate is dead

Buhari’s classmate is dead

Younews Ng July 11, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Press Release Leave a comment 65 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Malam Muhammadu Ibrahim Maigari otherwise known as Muhammadu Musawa, his classmate in college and a prominent community leader.

“His passing away is a loss to all of us, his classmates, in whose hearts he had a special place. He was a complete gentleman and a selfless person who endeared himself to all who came close to him. My special condolences to his brothers, Alhaji Yazid Ibrahim, Senator Abu Ibrahim and Barrister Yahaya Ibrahim,” the President said.

The President also condoled with the Katsina Emirate Council, the government and people of Katsina State over the loss.

