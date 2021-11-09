Ex-Kano emir, Sanusi, relocates to London, begins PhD in Law

The immediate past Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has returned to the classroom as a doctoral candidate in Islamic Law at the University of London, United Kingdom.

Mr Sanusi, who disclosed this on Monday, said he recently relocated to London for the academic programme.

Earlier in 2019, Mr Sanusi was awarded an honorary doctorate in finance at the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London.

Mr Sanusi had in 1997 earned a second bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and fiqh at the Africa International University in Khartoum, Sudan.

The former monarch, who in 1981 earned a degree in Economics, was also recently offered a visiting fellowship at Oxford University.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, whose thirst for knowledge is seemingly insatiable, is arguably one of the most educated Nigerians that ever became a monarch in the country.

He said he is currently combining his academic responsibility at Oxford University with his new role as a PhD student.

Born on July 31, 1961, Mr Sanusi attended St. Annes Primary School, a Catholic boarding school in Kaduna for his primary education. That was after receiving early Islamic education in Kano.

He later attended King’s College, Lagos, between 1973 and 1977. He obtained his first degree in Economics at the Ahmadu Bello University in 1981. He returned to the university after his mandatory National Youth Service scheme for his Master’s degree in Economics.

He also taught Economics at the university between 1983 and 1985 when he took up a career in banking which eventually culminated in his appointment as l CBN governor in 2009.