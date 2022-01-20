What Tinubu told me after I resigned as PGF DG —Lukman

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
After the news of his resignation as Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum went public on Monday, January 17, 2022, Dr Salihu Lukman broke the silence on Wednesday morning, stating the reaction of All Progressives Congress leaders to the news, especially the National Leader and Presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu

Interestingly, following the news of my resignation, many party leaders and members called to express these worries. One of the party leaders who honoured me with an invitation to meet him late on Tuesday, January 17, 2022, was Bola Tinubu. He commended me for championing the campaigns to reform the party and expressed shock that some members of the Forum were intolerant to criticism.

