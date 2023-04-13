Woman marries 3 husbands, buys cars for ’em , live same apartment

Nellie, a mother of two, leaves people astonished after sharing a story of how she is happily married to her three husbands Jimmy, Danny and Hassan.

She married her brother-in-law after her husband of eight years died in a car accident and later proceeded to marry the other two men. Nellie is a car dealer and provides for all her three husbands who are currently unemployed.

The most fascinating part is that she bought all her three husbands’ cars; they all live in the same house and they all spend quality time with her.

Nellie is confident that her husbands can not cheat since they are happy and claims that she treats them equally.

……They have all lived together for three years and the husbands say that this has resulted in them becoming best friends. Their respect for each other is what has made them live peacefully.