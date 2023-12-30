Sanwo-Olu Pays Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the residence of the late Ondo governor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.

This was made known by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a tweet via his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing photos, he wrote, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr #jidesanwoolu today paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Ibadan.”

Sanwo-Olu sharing photos of the visit said, “I paid a visit to the family of late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Ibadan today.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his widow, children, and all who knew and loved him.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in Germany.

Credit: X | Mr_JAGs

Follow us for more breaking news and videos