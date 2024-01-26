Breaking : Lagos State floats airline, builds airport in Lekki

The Lagos state government says it is considering establishing an airline for operations.

Speaking at the Lagos West senatorial district town hall meeting on Thursday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, said the plan has been in the pipeline for months and the state is finalising the financing model.

This was disclosed in a statement by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary, Lagos, on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said the state was preparing for the groundbreaking to start the construction of its airport in Lekki.

He said the airline’s operating contingency and approval from the federal government are under consideration.

According to the governor, his administration’s decision-making process on planned programmes and interventions needs public involvement before they can be implemented.

Sanwo-Olu also emphasised the progress made in the state’s socio-economic and development trajectory over the past four and a half years, pledging to intensify efforts for sustainable growth.

“Over the last five months, Mr. deputy governor and I have been working to put a concise plan together for the establishment of an airline, but we did not make the plan open because of the need to get adequate knowledge about the operational procedures of airlines,” he said.

“The business plan is viable, and there is no issue with financing. The conversation has gone to an advanced stage, but we need to get the proper information on operations before we go ahead and implement the plan.

“In Lagos West Senatorial District, infrastructure development has been our priority since we came in.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state has completed 70 kilometres of new roads and over two kilometres of bridges in the last four years.

“These include the Pen-Cinema Bridge, the Ikeja Flyover, and over 42 roads we have completed in Alimosho, Ifako, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Amuwo Odofin and Badagry,” he said.

“We also have over 30 ongoing road projects that are at various stages of completion within this district.”

Promising to increase efforts on projects and activities as achieved in his first term, Sanwo-Olu said his administration will accelerate the city’s development.