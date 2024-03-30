Actress pacifies Iyabo Ojo, derobes Bobrisky as best dresser

Sources are insisting that fear of Iyabo Ojo’s capacity to raise alarm, blow issues out of proportion and go viral with it , is the beginning of wisdom for Eniola Ajao.

Apparently overwhelmed at the turn of events, Eniola Ajao tendered a public apology to the people who felt offended by the decision to name Bobrisky the winner of the award.

She added that it was nothing but a publicity stunt. A statement she released read in part, “I write to you today with a heavy heart, filled with regret and remorse over the events that unfolded at my movie premiere. I address you all today, taking full responsibility and seeking your pardon with my deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the premiere of ‘Ajakaju’.

“First, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to the Muslim community, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan. To the women in our society, I (also) want to express my profound apologies. I want to assure you that I have the utmost reverence for womanhood, and I would never intentionally engage in any behavior that diminishes or disparages the role of women in society.”

She also apologised to Femi Adebayo and his wife for the undue backlash they faced as a result of the announcement he made.

Ajao went on to withdraw the award from Bobrisky and named actress, Iyabo Ojo, and a social media influencer, Raheem Halimah, aka Papaya Ex, as the new winners, awarding them a cash gift of N1m each