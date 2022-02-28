Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Sunny Ojeagbase dies at 71

Sunny Ojeagbase dies at 71

Younews Ng February 28, 2022 Burial, Celebrity, Press Release, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 65 Views

Remarkable and Popular media guru, Dr. Sunny Obazu-Ojeagbase is dead.

He celebrated his 71st birthday celebration on December 31, 2021.

He had been domiciled in Atlanta, Georgia for many years, and was lately battling some health issues .

His astute lieutenant, Dr. Mumini Alao, has confirmed the development.

He eventually gave up the struggles days ago on February 26, 2022 in the USA.

He was a devoted husband of the ever supportive, charming and surviving soulmate, Esther Ojeagbase.

Describing him succinctly, Femi Akintunde – Johnson (FAJ) said of him “A giant of media, communication, digital economy, and one of God’s unrepentant generals has stepped off this stage…almost as unobtrusive as he lived his adult life.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Fuel scarcity bites harder, stations sell black market’s prices

Fuel scarcity has continued to bite harder in Lagos, Abuja, and several other cities across ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.