Sunny Ojeagbase dies at 71

Remarkable and Popular media guru, Dr. Sunny Obazu-Ojeagbase is dead.

He celebrated his 71st birthday celebration on December 31, 2021.

He had been domiciled in Atlanta, Georgia for many years, and was lately battling some health issues .

His astute lieutenant, Dr. Mumini Alao, has confirmed the development.

He eventually gave up the struggles days ago on February 26, 2022 in the USA.

He was a devoted husband of the ever supportive, charming and surviving soulmate, Esther Ojeagbase.

Describing him succinctly, Femi Akintunde – Johnson (FAJ) said of him “A giant of media, communication, digital economy, and one of God’s unrepentant generals has stepped off this stage…almost as unobtrusive as he lived his adult life.”