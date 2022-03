Sunny Ojeagbase dies at 71

Remarkable and Popular media guru, Dr. Sunny Obazu-Ojeagbase is dead.

He celebrated his 71st birthday celebration on December 31, 2021.

He had been domiciled in Atlanta, Georgia for many years, and was lately battling some health issues .

His astute lieutenant, Dr. Mumini Alao, has confirmed the development.

He eventually gave up the struggles days ago on February 26, 2022 in the USA.

He was a devoted husband of the ever supportive, charming and surviving soulmate, Esther Ojeagbase.

Describing him succinctly, Femi Akintunde – Johnson (FAJ) said of him “A giant of media, communication, digital economy, and one of God’s unrepentant generals has stepped off this stageā€¦almost as unobtrusive as he lived his adult life.”