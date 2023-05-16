What really happened between Seun kuti & the Policeman

This is an Unedited version of what really transpired leading to Seun Kuti slapping the Police Officer.

Trouble began on Saturday when a video of the musician assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State went viral.

In the 12-second video, Kuti, who wore a red shirt and a white pair of trousers, was seen pushing a policeman, who stood beside a Toyota Hilux police van. He then proceeded to slap the cop, as he shouted, “You dey craze, you dey mad?”

A motorist, who filmed the incident from his car, was heard saying, “Omo na Kuti o. Na better news be this o.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, reacting, ordered the arrest of the singer.

But Seun Kuti, in a social media post on Saturday, alleged that the policeman in question made an attempt on his life and those of his family members.

However, YOUNEWS reliably gathered on Monday that the singer had later apologised to the policeman and offered him N12,000 to repair his (policeman’s) damaged vehicle.

According to sources privy to the development, the policeman trailed Seun Kuti to his Akin Osiyemi residence off Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The source said, “The policeman was alone, and after the altercation, he followed Seun Kuti to his home in Ikeja, and the musician apologised to the policeman and gave him N12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle.”

Responding to an inquiry concerning the apology and monetary tip, in a telephone interview on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Hundeyin, confirmed the apology and the N12,000 offer by Seun Kuti.

Hundeyin said, “Although investigation is still ongoing, Seun Kuti apologised to the officer on Saturday, and gave him N12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle, after the officer followed him to his house in Ikeja after the altercation.

Fortunately, or Unfortunately, the policeman had earlier reported the incident at the Area F Police Command, and deposited the N12,000 with the command, before the video of the assault went viral on social media.”