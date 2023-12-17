Ex Kaduna gov, El-Rufai Becomes Gbobaniyi Of Ijebu Land

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland.

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland confered the former governor with the title on Saturday

Jimi Lawal, a former governorship hopeful in Ogun, and his wife, Maryam, were also cconferred with chieftaincy titles by the monarch.

El-Rufai is the first person outside the south-west to be conferred with chieftaincy title by the monarch.

El-Rufai served as the governor of Kaduna between 2015 and 2023

He had made the announcement

“I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidante Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”