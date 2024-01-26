Nigerian Students Jumps To Death From 16th Floor In Malaysian Police Raid

A Nigerian college student is believed to have fallen to his death from the 16th floor of a condominium in Batu Uban, Gelugor, last night while attempting to escape a police raid.

The incident occurred around 6pm when the 37-year-old man’s residence was raided by Penang police’s narcotics criminal investigation department, Berita Harian reported.

We learnt that Firefighters retrieved the body of the Nigerian man who fell from the 16th floor of a condominium.

He was said to have made while attempt to evade a police raid.

Northeast district police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said the man initially opened the door during the raid but quickly shut it when he saw the police.

He said this forced the police to break down the door and arrest a man inside the unit.

However, Razlam said the man who was detained looked different than the man who opened the door. Upon further inspection of the unit, the police discovered the man’s body on the lower floor.

“We also arrested another male suspect of the same nationality on the eighth floor of the condominium.”

Razlam said police also found a stash of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills in the house.

The case has been classified as a sudden death, while the other two suspects are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.