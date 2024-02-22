Emotions as Akeredolu’s remains parades Ondo streets

Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday paid their last respect to the late former Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, remains had arrived Akure, the State capital, in continuation of his burial activities

Students lined up at the major road side in the state capital to wave to the motorcade that brought the late governor to the state.

Civil servants and residents were present at the governor’s office, Alagbaka, to bid the former governor farewell.

The body of the late governor arrived the governor’s office at 12:30pm for the brief lying in state programme which lasted for about 10 minutes.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while speaking at the programme, said the event was symbolic being the last workplace of the former governor.