Special court session for late Akeredolu

The people of Ondo state, on Wednesday, held a commendation service and a special court session for the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, former governor of the state, died on December 27, 2023.

The special court session was held at the Ondo high court headquarters in Akure while the lying in state and commendation service took place at the Akure township stadium.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo governor, received the remains of the late Akeredolu at the governor’s office in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo capital.

At the court session, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the state judiciary for organising the special valedictory court session in honor of Akeredolu.

“I acknowledge the profound impact of governor Akeredolu’s lifelong dedication to the legal profession, this honor done by the judiciary to our departed hero, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is well deserved,” he said.

In his welcome address, Olusegun Odusola, chief judge of Ondo, said Akeredolu showed his dedication to the judiciary’s independence and integrity through his vision for a modern judiciary complex and advocacy for judges’ welfare

Dignitaries in attendance included AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; chairman of the Nigerian governors’ forum (NGF); Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa; and Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo.

Others were Mandy Demechi-Asagba, representative of the president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA); Olusola Oke, representative of the body of the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN); Charles Edosan, representative of the Body of Benchers, among others.